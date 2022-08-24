Romeo Beckham sparks new romance rumours following shock split from Mia Regan The aspiring footballer is with brother Cruz

Romeo Beckham is just a big kid at heart!

The 19-year-old spent time this week having fun at Disney World – and he wasn't alone.

Romeo was joined by his younger brother Cruz Beckham and Cruz's girlfriend, Tana, along with another surprise guest.

Speculation of a new romance began when Romeo shared a snapshot showing Cruz and Tana sat side-by-side on a rollercoaster ride, with Romeo capturing the couple from a car directly behind the couple.

Footballer Jordyn was tagged in the post

And it didn't take long for eagle-eyed fans to spot who Romeo had tagged in the image.

As well as Cruz and Tana, fellow footballer Jordyn Huitema was also tagged, sparking rumours of a potential new romance.

PSG player Jordyn, 21, is thought to be single, having split from her boyfriend of five years, Bayern Munch’s Alphonse Davies in May. She certainly seems close to Romeo, who has ‘liked’ a number of Jordyn’s recent Instagram posts.

Jordyn plays for PSG and is believed to be single

Romeo has lived in Miami for some time now, having relocated there from London to pursue his footballer career. He plays for Inter Miami FC – owned in part by his dad, David Beckham – and has been working hard to establish himself within the team.

It's his decision to move to the States that is thought to have played a part in the end of his relationship with former girlfriend Mia Regan.

Romeo and Mia ended their relationship earlier this summer

The couple, who dated for three years, are believed to have split at the start of June when fans noticed that the football star had deleted all photographs and mentions of model Mia from his Instagram page.

It's thought that the pair decided to part ways owing to their hectic schedules and long-distance relationship; model Mia lives in the UK while Romeo is now based in America.

The former couple dated for three years

The former couple are thought to be on good terms, however. At the end of July, Victoria Beckham showed her support for Mia by leaving a sweet message on a new Instagram post.

"Wee bit posey so left u a surprise at the end xx," Mia captioned the post, which shows her pulling a silly face in the last photo of the carousel. "Beautiful x kisses x," Victoria wrote in response, adding a love heart emoji.

