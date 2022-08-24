Ben Affleck and new wife Jennifer Lopez look so in love during romantic honeymoon He has her love!

Hollywood couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen getting intimate with each other at a fancy Italian hotel.

The loved-up newlyweds, who tied the knot a few days ago at Ben's Georgia mansion, were photographed and filmed sharing a precious moment as a married couple - in pictures obtained by MailOnline.

The Deep Water actor passionately gestured with his hands and shook his head as his gorgeous wife listened on. Ben, 50, was also seen showing Jennifer, 53, pictures from what could be from their lavish wedding.

The two exited the hotel hand in hand, with Jennifer wearing her hair up whilst her beau wore a blue polo shirt and a pair of tan pants. Their dreamy wedding took place over the weekend, with the couple saying 'I do' in front of their family and friends.

Whilst the wedding took place at Ben's sprawling mansion in Georgia, they were spotted boarding a private plane to an unknown location on Sunday.

Ben and Jennifer have had a whirlwind romance

Two days later, Jennifer shared the three beautiful wedding dresses she wore to her wedding to Ben.

The singer and actress, who starred in the 1997 classic, Selena, wore three looks by Ralph Lauren - all styled to showcase her wonderful figure. One gown featured a Swarovski crystal-embellished neckline - fancy! Meanwhile, Ben looked handsome in a white suit and black bow by Ralph Lauren.

Ben and Jennifer first got engaged in 2002 but split a few days before their wedding citing media pressure. Although they had gone on and got married to other famous faces in the following years, with Ben marrying Jennifer Garner and J.Lo marrying Marc Anthony, the two found each other again at the right time.

By April 2022, the superstar couple were engaged once more. Congratulations to these A-listers!

