Geri Horner debuts unique garden feature straight out of a storybook

Geri Horner has shared another look at her stunning garden at her family home with her husband Christian Horner – and we can't get over its jaw-dropping feature!

The Spice Girls singer uploaded a series of photos on Instagram during the UK heatwave, and one of them included her sitting on top of a well.

The star posed with a wicker basket full of flowers, wearing shorts and a sunhat and she chose to sit on top of her brick well which comes complete with a wooden roof to keep it sheltered.

It's not known if it's still a working well, but Geri has jazzed it up with a beautiful selection of garden pots filled with blooms.

"Well well well," playfully wrote Rylan Clark on the post while another hilariously penned: "Geri HalliWELL."

In the background of the shot, more of Geri's pristine garden can be admired including a fenced off area with fruit and vegetable plants, an authentic stone wall around the perimeter and a perfectly preened hedge to the side of the image.

The family's garden is already pretty impressive, but it's set to get even more magical with the addition of a huge glasshouse.

According to the Daily Mail, the Spice Girls star submitted plans to the council to tear down her old greenhouse and replace it with a 36ft structure. After these hopes were dashed with a firm rejection, Geri revised the plans to include a 29ft one instead and the couple are awaiting the green light.

If all goes ahead, Geri's jaw-dropping glasshouse, worth a whopping £30,000, would be home to beautiful botanicals and would even have plenty of space for hosting.

The star already has one very regal feature at her vast estate, an orangery that overlooks her stunning grounds. Fans became obsessed with Geri's orangery when she shared a yoga video from the space on Instagram. It is filled with plants and has a luxurious grey Chesterfield sofa in it. So chic!

