Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake pack on the PDA during sun-drenched vacation The mom-of-two looked amazing

Jessica Biel dared to bear while on vacation with her husband, Justin Timberlake, in new photos.

The star looked sensational in a daring two-piece as she kissed her hubby during their carefree adventure in Sardinia.

Jessica displayed the results of her intense workouts in a thong, leopard print bikini in snapshots posted on Daily Mail.

The athletic duo worked up a sweat on a paddleboard and enjoyed a game of bat and ball on the beach too.

Their vacation comes during a break from their hectic work schedules and it appears they've left their two sons, Silas, seven, and Phineas, two, back at their home in Montana.

They rarely share photos of their children and have been raising them away from the spotlight - which was one reason they moved from Los Angeles to the countryside.

Jessica is dedicated to staying in shape

Jessica and Justin adore being parents but know that it's not easy work. The singer has spoken in the past about the hardships of fatherhood as well, candidly telling The Hollywood Reporter: "At first, it broke me down," when his first son was still quite young.

"Those first eight months felt like those old [Ed Sullivan] shows where people are balancing spinning plates on poles — except if you drop one, they die."

He also talked about whether he wanted to see Silas going down a similar route as his famous father, questioning: "Would I want my child to follow my path?

Jessica and Justin are raising their children in Montana

"You know, I haven't been able to answer that question in my mind. If he wanted it bad enough, I suppose I could teach him a lot about what not to do."

Jessica also feels the pressure to be perfect all the time and make it seem like "everything is fabulous all the time," and "where you just put a smile on everything".

"I do that in my life, and I’m working really hard to not do that. I’m working really hard to be really authentic," she shared speaking to Variety.

