Jessica Biel shares Parisian date night photo with Justin Timberlake - 'Take me back' The couple have two sons together

Jessica Biel was dreaming of a vacation gone by and making plans for her family's future when she threw it back on Instagram on Friday.

The Candy star posted a snapshot of her and husband, Justin Timberlake, in Paris, posing for a selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower.

MORE: Jessica Biel delights fans with photos from Disneyland adventure with son Silas

Making reference to the turmoil in America, she wrote: "You have croissants AND Women’s Rights? Damn, take me back," and added praying hands emojis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessica Biel undergoes huge transformation to star in Candy

The pair are proud parents to two sons, Silas, seven, and Phineas, two, and already made a big move when they left Hollywood for Montana.

They sold their luxury LA home for a staggering amount of money and decided to make the countryside their home.

MORE: Jessica Biel stuns in white alongside Justin Timberlake for special outing

MORE: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are selling their Hollywood Hills home

Jessica, Justin and their children have settled at the home they bought back in 2015 at the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, a private ski and golf resort that sits on 13,600 acres of land.

Jessica wished she was back in Paris with Justin

It offers residents 2,900 acres of ski trails and an 18-hole mountain golf course, so there is plenty of outdoor activities for the stars to enjoy with their kids!

They are reportedly paying $30,000 a year for the home as per Forbes, after paying a $300,000 membership joining fee for the club.

MORE: Justin Timberlake shares jaw-dropping beach photo with wife Jessica Biel

MORE: Jessica Biel makes surprising confession about family life with Justin Timberlake

The family appear to enjoy a more rural existence and it looks like a move abroad wouldn't be out of the question either.

The family currently live in Montana

They very rarely share photos of their boys but Jessica did pay tribute to Justin on Father's Day with an image of them.

It showed the boys following in their dad's footsteps, sitting down at the piano to play some tunes for their parents.

Their privacy was maintained as they were only photographed from the back, but he couldn't have been a prouder father, and expressed as much when he wrote: ""My two favorite melodies. Happy Father's Day to all the Dads out there!!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.