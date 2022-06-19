Justin Timberlake shares Father's Day tribute with very rare snap of sons with Jessica Biel The Sexyback singer is a proud dad

Justin Timberlake very rarely shares photographs of his two sons, Silas, seven, and almost two-year-old Phineas, choosing to keep them out of the spotlight.

However, on the occasion of Father's Day, the singer couldn't help himself and shared a very rare snapshot of them.

VIDEO: Justin Timberlake confirms second son's unique name

What was even more magical about the image was that it showed the boys following in their dad's footsteps, sitting down at the piano to play some tunes for their parents.

He did maintain their privacy by only photographing them from the back, but he couldn't have been a prouder father, and expressed as much with his caption.

"My two favorite melodies. Happy Father's Day to all the Dads out there!!!" he wrote alongside the photograph, also tagging wife Jessica Biel.

The performer was very quickly inundated with heart emojis and sweet messages from his over 65 million followers, many wishing him a happy Father's Day as well.

Justin shared a very rare photo of his sons following in his footsteps

Justin is an extremely doting dad to his sons, frequently prioritizing time with family while also balancing his successful music and acting career.

However, he has spoken in the past about the hardships of fatherhood as well, candidly telling The Hollywood Reporter: "At first, it broke me down," when his first son was still quite young.

"Those first eight months felt like those old [Ed Sullivan] shows where people are balancing spinning plates on poles — except if you drop one, they die."

He also talked about whether he wanted to see Silas going down a similar route as his famous father, questioning: "Would I want my child to follow my path?

The singer is a proud dad of two with wife Jessica Biel

"You know, I haven't been able to answer that question in my mind. If he wanted it bad enough, I suppose I could teach him a lot about what not to do."

