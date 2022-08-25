Brooklyn Beckham hits back at harsh critics over new career The star confessed he is not a chef

Brooklyn Beckham took part in an impromptu Instagram Live on Thursday and spoke to over 4,000 of his followers about his career, his favourite London restaurants and his tattoo collection, amongst many more things.

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son didn't hold back and in the 20-minute chat, addressed the criticism over his cooking career.

The former budding photographer shared his latest recipe on his Instagram earlier this week, and fans were left shocked over his decision to make a "fresh pizza" with many commenting that he was "not a chef, just a cook".

After one fan asked him during the live if he was a chef, the 23-year-old candidly revealed that he wasn't.

Brooklyn answered fans' questions on Thursday

"I am not a chef, I am a cook," he said, before adding: "I just absolutely love cooking and starting from the very bottom and you know, learning, I'm going to be learning every day."

Nicola Peltz's husband did, however, tease at a possible new career if cooking doesn't work out, and his mum Victoria is bound to be delighted.

After saying that he wasn't sure what else to say, Nicola read out a comment that asked if he could sing. "By the way, he can sing, he sings in the shower every day."

Nicola was by Brooklyn's side during the live but did not want to appear

"I do, but I feel everyone says that they sing in the shower. I do sing in the shower and I, for some reason, always sing the English National Anthem. I don't know why."

After being encouraged to sing by his followers and wife, Brooklyn jokingly said?: "I know, but if I sing they'll go, 'Oh, now he is a singer.' I'm not going to do it, everyone will wake up to Daily Mail articles being like 'Oh he is a singer now.' No, but I do love to sing."