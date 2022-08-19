Brooklyn Beckham reveals Nicola Peltz 'always cries' whenever he surprises her with ultimate dedication The celebrity couple have been married for four months

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz often shower each other with love and affection, but the budding chef has taken things up a notch since they tied the knot in April.

A smitten Brooklyn, 23, confessed that an incredible 70 of his 100 tattoos are in honour of his new wife.

Speaking with USA Today, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham revealed: "I kind of was just like, 'Oh, we're married, why not? It wasn't a thing I thought about for months. I got married five months ago, why not?"

Of her reaction to his dedication, he said: "She always cries when I get her another tattoo, I always love to surprise her with new ink."

The revelation comes a week after Brooklyn surprised Nicola with a brand-new inking – he had the word, "marriage" etched onto him in elegant cursive handwriting.

Brooklyn has 70 tattoos in honour of his wife Nicola

The star captioned his photo: "Surprised my baby @nicolaannepeltzbeckham", whilst also including the name of his tattoo artist alongside the artwork. This isn't the first time Brooklyn has paid homage to the duo's relationship.

Only last month, the budding chef emblazoned his chest with the Peltz surname. And back in May, the 23-year-old made the bold decision to tattoo his entire wedding vows on the underside of his upper-right arm. The inking - written in black cursive script - shows Brooklyn's wedding vows which he shared with Nicola in April.

Dubbed the "wedding of the year", Brooklyn tied the knot with Nicola Peltz, 27, on 9 April at her family's oceanfront estate in Palm Beach. The £3million lavish wedding took place at Nicola's family home in Florida, with glitzy attendees such as Eva Longoria and Mel B among the guest list.

