David and Victoria Beckham have been married 23 years – so it's fair to say they know a thing or two about a happy union.

And it seems they shared some of that wisdom with their eldest son Brooklyn following his wedding to Nicola Peltz in April.

Speaking recently to E!'s Daily Pop, Brooklyn revealed some of the advice his parents gave him when it comes to married life.

"Just love each other, try and not worry about anything," he recalled. "Keep working and just try and have fun."

David and Victoria have been married 23 years

During a candid interview with Grazia in May, Victoria touched upon the secret to the longevity of her happy marriage to David. "And they said it wouldn't last! From the minute we got married - and here we are about to celebrate 23 years," she said.

It comes just after newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola addressed the rumoured "rift" between Brooklyn's mum Victoria and Nicola to Variety magazine.

The couple gave Brooklyn some sweet advice on marriage

In the interview, the couple discussed the fact that Nicola didn't wear a Victoria Beckham dress for the couple's April wedding, followed by intensified speculation of a family row after the actress shared a picture of herself in tears.

Nicola insisted there was no such rift, telling the publication that she initially intended to wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law.

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in April

She said: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress."

"She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn’t say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

The couple have denied reports of a 'feud' with his family

Brooklyn added: "I've learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

