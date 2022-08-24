Brooklyn Beckham divides fans with latest recipe after hinting chef career enables his luxury lifestyle The 23-year-old made a pizza

Victoria and David Beckham's son Brooklyn Beckham shared his latest recipe with fans on Tuesday and rather than leaving them feeling inspired or hungry, many were left puzzled.

The 23-year-old has been learning to cook since the pandemic, and this week he shared his recipe for a "fresh pizza".

In the one-minute clip, Nicola Peltz's husband can be seen making the Italian dish from scratch: making the dough, opening and using a tin of Italian peeled tomatoes, cutting up mushrooms and cheese and then showing off the end result.

While the post received the instant approval of his wife Nicola, his cousin Libby Adams and other celebrity friends such as Paris Hilton and Kelly Rowland, other fans weren't so convinced with what they had just seen.

Brooklyn made a fresh pizza from scratch

"Don't quit your day job," one wrote, whilst another remarked: "Just.Stop."

A third added: "Just a cook, not a chef. Plus, way too much crust on that dough with canned tomatoes on it."

"Mate, don't let any Italians see that rolling pin, you'll be chased down by the Nonnas," joked another.

Others, however, were more forgiving and praised his skills. "Bravissimo Brooklyn," one wrote in Italian, whilst another wrote: "Brooklyn, your recipes can be looked at endlessly.

Nicola is Brooklyn's biggest supporter

A third remarked: "A man that can cook," followed by a heart emoji.

His latest recipe comes just a week after he was criticised after implying that his "chef" career has enabled him to afford his luxurious lifestyle.

In a video on TikTok, Brooklyn was approached by TikToker Daniel Mac while he was sitting in a red McLaren P1.

Daniel is known for approaching people with expensive cars and asking them, "What do you do for a living?" in a bid to find out how they have afforded the vehicle.

In the clip, Brooklyn can be seen in the driver's seat of the $1.2million supercar – thought to belong to dad David Beckham – while cruising around Hollywood.

Approaching the sports car for his video, Daniel asks: "Hey man, what do you do for a living? Your car's awesome." Recognising the social media star, Brooklyn responds: "Oh my god, I know you," before pausing and adding: "I'm a chef."

Daniel then jokes: "Are you like the best chef in the world?" to which Brooklyn replies: "Trying to be."