Nicola Peltz celebrates exciting news with fans after Brooklyn's emotional confession The couple tied the knot back in April

Nicola Peltz has taken to Instagram to celebrate some exciting news with her fans.

The 27-year-old actress shared a teaser for her latest project – Welcome to Chippendales – as she counted down to its release. "Your fantasy awaits…" she wrote. "November 22."

WATCH: Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham dancing together

Fans were quick to share her excitement. "Finallyyyyyyyyy," one joked, while a second stated: "I am ready!!!"

"I can't wait to see you again on my TV screen. So proud of you Nic," said a third. Her brother, Euphoria actor Will Peltz, added: "Lesgooo."

Nicola shared her excitement ahead of the the show's release

Welcome to Chippendales follows the life and career of Somen 'Steve' Banerjee the founder of Chippendales, played by Kumail Nanjiani. Nicola stars as former Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten, who was killed at the age of 20 by her estranged husband Paul Snider.

It comes after Nicola's husband Brooklyn Beckham shared a sweet revelation about his wife, as he confessed that 70 of his 100 tattoos are in honour of his bride.

Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot in April

Speaking with USA Today, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham revealed: "I kind of was just like, 'Oh, we're married, why not? It wasn't a thing I thought about for months. I got married five months ago, why not?"

Of her reaction to his dedications, he said: "She always cries when I get her another tattoo, I always love to surprise her with new ink."

Brooklyn has a large number of tattoos dedicated to his wife

Only last month, the budding chef emblazoned his chest with the Peltz surname. And back in May, the 23-year-old made the bold decision to tattoo his entire wedding vows on the underside of his upper-right arm.

Dubbed the "wedding of the year", Brooklyn tied the knot with Nicola Peltz, 27, on 9 April at her family's oceanfront estate in Palm Beach. The £3million lavish wedding took place at Nicola's family home in Florida, with glitzy attendees such as Eva Longoria and Mel B among the guest list.

