Louise Redknapp shares unexpected career news amid major family change

Louise Redknapp, 47, shared the most exciting career news with fans on Instagram on Thursday as she revealed she is returning to the stage.

The former Eternals singer announced that she will be guest starring in Friendsical, a parody musical based on the hit TV series Friends, for part of the production's UK tour. Louise will join the cast in Southampton at the Mayflower theatre from the 5th-7th September.

Sharing the news on her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-two wrote: "This is going to be fun! @friendsicallive.

The exciting announcement came after the star opened up exclusively to HELLO! about how her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp's second wedding impacted her two sons Charley, 19, and Beau, 11, ahead of Charley's recent move to the US.

Louise has such a special bond with her boys

"I've felt this as a mum and, to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys' lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family," the 47-year-old explained.

"Their life changed and I felt like I needed to be their one staple. That's just something I think a lot of mums would feel."

Speaking about herself, Louise said: "I'm not averse to dating or meeting somebody. My boys will be absolutely fine if I'm dating or if I'm going out with anyone, they will be my biggest supporters as long as I'm happy. Like they're like, 'Yeah mum, you should.'"

Charley moved to Arizona last week

"If Mr. Right, turns up then great and if he doesn't I just carry on doing me. I'm not putting that pressure on myself and I feel that it's really important for women that are out there on their own, and men, that should be able to be enough [without] that pressure of having to be in a couple."

Last weekend, Charley jetted off to Arizona where he will be playing rugby and studying at college there. About the move, Louise confessed: "I literally cry about ten times a day, he goes this weekend. I'm sure many women and me reading this have been there. We are really close me and Chaz, he's been a huge strength for me, having him there, he's like one of my best little mates.

"It's so hard to accept that as a parent you have to let them flee the nest, you have to let them grow up, and find their feet but oh god the next few weeks are going to be a real challenge."

