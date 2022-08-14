Exclusive: Louise Redknapp finally addresses ex-husband Jamie Redknapp's decision to remarry

Louise Redknapp has revealed dating might be on the cards once again! During an extremely candid chat with HELLO!, the singer opened up about her love life and how her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp's decision to remarry had a lasting impact on their sons, Charley, 18, and Beau, 13.

Talking exclusively to HELLO!, the singer confessed that she didn't jump back into the dating scene soon after her divorce for the sake of her family.

"I've felt this as a mum and, to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys' lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family," the 47-year-old explained.

"Their life changed and I felt like I needed to be their one staple. That's just something I think a lot of mums would feel."

Louise and Jamie share sons Charley and Beau

Speaking about herself, Louise said: "I'm not averse to dating or meeting somebody. My boys will be absolutely fine if I'm dating or if I'm going out with anyone, they will be my biggest supporters as long as I'm happy. Like they're like, 'Yeah mum, you should.'"

"If Mr. Right, turns up then great and if he doesn't I just carry on doing me. I'm not putting that pressure on myself and I feel that it's really important for women that are out there on their own, and men, that should be able to be enough [without] that pressure of having to be in a couple."

She added: "I'm really open, I take each day as it comes, day by day. See what tomorrow brings. I'm grateful. I've got my gorgeous boys and I'm grateful that I work. I'm not averse to it, but I'm not trawling through any [dating] sites!"

The former couple divorced in 2018

The former Eternals singer who publicly navigated her divorce in 2018, shared her number one piece of advice for anyone going through a separation, saying: "It's tough but I think my mum always said to me, nothing ever stays the same and that's true of your feelings and your emotions as well, so just hold on to that.

"It's really hard. Focus on you, look after you and the people that are near and dear to you just and yeah, just find things that make you happy."

The star is known for having such a close bond with her two sons and praised her eldest as being huge strength to her. Charley is moving to Arizona to continue his studies this weekend, and ahead of the big move, Louise shared how she was feeling as she prepares to say goodbye.

Jamie married Frida Redknapp in 2019

"I literally cry about ten times a day, he goes this weekend. I'm sure many women and me reading this have been there. We are really close me and Chaz, he's been a huge strength for me, having him there, he's like one of my best little mates. It's so hard to accept that as a parent you have to let them flee the nest, you have to let them grow up, and find their feet but oh god the next few weeks are going to be a real challenge.

"I'm really happy for him but I'm not happy at the same time, I feel that it is too far away and he is only just 18. I'm excited for him but I'm also really really scared and as a mum it's killing me because I can't just pop over and see him every few weeks.

But reassuringly, she added: "I won't go more than four or five weeks without seeing him that's for sure."

Despite the emotional weekend, Louise has an incredible reputation with HELLO! readers for always beaming with confidence, especially when it comes to her appearance.

Charley is off to Arizona to study and play rugby

"I do think clothes play a huge part in our confidence. For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into.

"I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple. It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt You need 12 essentials in your wardrobe and that's it and then just mix and match."

The star, who is the face of NIVEA's new Cellular Luminous630 SPF 50, also revealed that the natural look is her favourite. She explained: "Why the cream is really important to me is because I'm not a big makeup wearer, never on a daily basis would I wear foundation or concealer or anything like that.

Louise always exudes confidence

"A natural look is the way I like to go, even on a night out my makeup doesn't really change, I'd maybe put a little bit more on in the same area. I don't think I've ever worn a false lash. Once for work and I remember thinking, never again!"

