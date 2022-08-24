Jamie Redknapp and his ex-wife Louise have marked a major milestone as their eldest son Charley has flown the nest.

Charley, 18, has enrolled at the University of Arizona in a bid to pursue a career in sports after some encouragement from his loved ones.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Jamie shared a series of snaps with his eldest son in the States. He wrote: "So a new chapter begins for you at @uarizona Charley. We're so proud of you and we’ll be with you every run and step of the way. Enjoy and soak in all the incredible facilities at your disposal. Can't wait to be back to see you again soon. We love you mate."

The emotional post comes days after Charley's mum Louise opened up about how she really feels about her son's big move to the US. "It's so hard to accept that as a parent you have to let them fly the nest, you have to let them grow up, find their feet but the next few weeks are going to be a real challenge," she told HELLO!.

"I'm excited for him but I'm also really, really scared and as a mum it's killing me because I can't just pop over and see him every few weeks, it's a long way to go - it's going to be a tough one."

Jamie shared this on Instagram on Wednesday

She added: "Until we get there and we know his sports schedule it's a bit difficult. I've just got flights on hold sort of between now and Christmas like literally every other week. We'll find a way, I'll make sure of it. I won't go more than four or five weeks without seeing him."

As for little how younger brother Beau is handling the change, Louise confessed: "I think there's part of Beau that's excited because he did say to me, 'Oh mum I think I might swap bedrooms!'

"I think he's really going to miss him, they're close. Even though they fight and they argue, they're brothers. When they're home the house feels so full of life and energy."

Louise also revealed it was actually Jamie who encouraged the teenager to study across the Atlantic. She said: "His dad was the one that suggested it, and thought it would be a good idea for him. So I was like, 'Well, I'm not going to say no'.

"If that's what he wants to do, then I'll back whatever he wants to do. It was more of a surprise to me that he was going to go and do that. But like I said, it's a great opportunity. And I hope that he has an amazing time."

