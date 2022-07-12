Louise Redknapp glows in crisp white shirt and midi skirt on Lorraine

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp was a vision in red to join Lorraine on her namesake ITV show on Tuesday to chat all things summer fashion.

The 47-year-old pop star stunned fans in a super chic midi skirt and oversized shirt ensemble, amping up the glamour of her look with strappy black heels. Nailing an easy breezy summer look, the fashion-forward Eternal singer's berry red midi skirt was perfectly balanced with a crisp white shirt, complementing her svelte figure.

Louise's honey blonde tresses fell past her shoulders in beachy waves, while a touch of bronzer, rosy blush and lashing of mascara highlighted the star's post-holiday sunkissed glow.

We couldn't get enough of Louise's super chic combo

If you're loving Louise's timeless look, her summer collection with Peacocks has everything you need to recreate her effortless style.

Highlight your holiday glow with this crisp ¾ sleeve shirt, a perfect staple for any capsule wardrobe. And at just £18, we'll be taking two!

White Shirt, £18, Peacocks

This relaxed midi-wrap skirt in berry red can be worn from season to season. We'd pair it with strappy heels for a seriously chic evening look, or give it a vampy edge with chunky boots or white trainers.

Relaxed Wrap Skirt, £55, & Other Stories

The star has just returned from a luxe Grecian holiday with her and ex-husband Jamie Redknapp's boys, Beau and Charles. Friends and fans loved her latest holiday post, with Denise Van Outen writing: "Gorgeous, happy holidays."

"Always so beautiful," added another, whilst a third remarked: "You look amazing, glad you had a lovely time with your boys."

Louise's appearance on Lorraine came just days after she shared a video of herself relaxing on a sun-lounger whilst donning a black bikini.

The black ensemble showed off her very toned abs as she struck a pose toward the camera. She then shared a snapshot of her cocktail against a gorgeous backdrop of her swimming pool, adding the words: "Holidaying with our boys for a long time now @lucy_eames [heart emoji]."

