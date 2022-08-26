David Beckham melts hearts with sweet throwback snap of daughter Harper The football pro is a father-of-four

David Beckham paid tribute to his 11-year-old daughter Harper with a sweet throwback snap.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the doting dad shared an adorable photo of little Harper wearing a lilac kaftan, pink sandals, and a straw cowboy hat. The youngster had her hair secured in sweet plaits for an added ounce of cuteness.

Taking a trip down memory lane, the 47-year-old moreover shared snaps of Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17. In one nostalgic photo, budding chef Brooklyn could be seen making sushi at a Japanese restaurant.

Paying tribute to his blossoming career, David captioned the image: "@brooklynpeltzbeckham where it started," followed by a chef emoji.

The star shared an adorable snap of Harper

David's heartwarming social media posts come after the famous family jetted off to Aspen for a tranquil getaway. And on Friday, the sporting legend shared a glimpse of their adventurous afternoon featuring a sun-soaked hike in the Rocky Mountains.

Sharing a topless selfie with his 75 million followers, David managed to capture the stunning mountainous scenery. Blown away by the dramatic mountain range, the dad-of-four captioned his photo: "Hike with a view. WOW."

David jetted off to Colorado

In a slightly alarming update, David later shared the same photo with an added line which read: "I lost @victoriabeckham."

David also shared a snap from the Aspen mountains with daughter Harper Seven, 11, as the pair both beamed outdoors. Dressed for the scorching sunshine, the trendy youngster opted for a pair of polarised sporty sunglasses. Alongside the photo, David included a giant yellow heart emoji and penned: "Harper Seven, love ya."

The father-of-four posed alongside his daughter

David shares his four children with former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham. The couple met in 1997 when David was a Manchester United footie ace and Victoria was a Spice Girl.

They swiftly became one of the celebrity world's hottest couples and married just under two years later. They have since become parents to four children; Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

The duo tied the knot in 1999

During a candid interview with Grazia in May, Victoria touched upon the secret to the longevity of her happy marriage to David. "And they said it wouldn't last! From the minute we got married - and here we are about to celebrate 23 years," she said.

Their happy marriage comes down to the fact "that [they] have so much respect for each other". She added: "David is an incredible dad, and husband, and he's very supportive of my work. We are really good partners."

