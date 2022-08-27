Shania Twain shares emotional news that brings fans to tears The country music singer marked the end of an era

Shania Twain shared some emotional news with fans on Friday that left many of them in tears.

SEE: Shania Twain sends pulses racing in plunging gown with revealing thigh-split

The country music singer revealed that she is on the final leg of her Let's Go! Las Vegas residency and will be wrapping up her shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood after a two-year stint in September.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you seen Shania Twain's new Netflix documentary?

"Final run of my #LetsGoVegas residency starts tonight... I already know I'm going to be so emotional when it ends," she wrote alongside three crying emojis. "Let's go out with a bang."

Shania did reveal in December that she only had a few shows left but the news still appears to have come as a shock to her loyal fan base.

MORE: Shania Twain shares revealing insight into rarely seen son Eja

MORE: Shania Twain's secret to her incredible figure revealed

Many of her followers begged her to extend her residency while others were overcome with emotion and flooded the comment section of her post with crying face emojis.

One said: "You can't leave us lonely!" A second replied: "Legendary residency. Going to miss it so much!" A third added: "I'm emotional already," and a fourth wrote: "It will be a sad night."

Shania's residency is coming to an end

Shania's final shows will take place August 26 – September 10. Those lucky enough to get tickets will be treated to some of her biggest hits including Man! I Feel Like a Woman! You're Still The One and That Don't Impress Me Much.

Her bittersweet news comes after she was honored with the ACM Poet's Award at the 15th Annual ACM Honors in Nashville on Wednesday.

The award is presented to a "country music songwriter for outstanding and longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions throughout their career, with special consideration given to a song or songs' impact on the culture of country music".

Shania's fans have come from all over to see her in Las Vegas

Although she has enjoyed global fame as a successful singer, Shania sometimes still has to pinch herself when she thinks about her career to date.

Chatting to Official Charts in October, Shania opened up about the moment she realized she had made it, which was after her album, The Woman in Me, was certified Diamond in America for shipments of 10 million copies.

"To say it went beyond my expectations is a huge understatement," she said. The 1995 album first entered the Billboard country chart at Number 65, but by the end of the year, it was America's best-selling country album.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.