Shania Twain reacts to major Hall of Fame honor after documentary success

Shania Twain has had quite the eventful few weeks, and it was capped off in the best way possible when it was announced that she was among the class of musicians being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The singer shared a photograph of some of the inductees on her Instagram Stories, which included a beautiful black and white shot of hers as well.

VIDEO: Trailer for Shania Twain's new Netflix documentary

She reacted to the big honor with a message of gratitude, saying: "It feels really, really good to be among so many of my songwriting idols and for my own songwriting to be celebrated."

Shania even added a hint as to what was to come with new music of her own, saying: "Ironically I was at home in Switzerland writing when this was announced!"

The Canadian star also touched on how big of an honor it was that she had been inducted as a woman, alongside prolific songwriter Hillary Lindsey, given that it had been a few years since that had happened.

"It's been a while since a woman has been inducted into this," she wrote. "So it's pretty awesome to see not just me but Hillary Lindsey included too."

Shania expressed her gratitude upon learning of the honor

The recognition comes days after the release of the Netflix documentary spanning Shania's life and career, Not Just a Girl.

In honor of the release, the star recently looked back on the difficult process of bearing it all and sharing herself with the world, promptly making fans as emotional as it gets as they reminisce over her storied career in music.

She grew emotional as she recalled the process of bringing her story to life, writing: "Filming a documentary about myself was pretty surreal and even more so during a pandemic!

"We started this whole thing in 2020 and did a lot of interviews and prep stuff over zoom, while trying to film as much as we could during the moments when the world opened up a little more and people were able to travel."

The singer released a documentary spanning her life and career

Shania also gave a sweet shout-out to all those who made the documentary possible, writing: "Thanks to the whole team who put this together... there's a lot of us!!"

