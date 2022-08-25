Shania Twain steals the show in elaborate gown with thigh-split at ACM Honors The country music legend won the ACM Poet's Award

Shania Twain was the center of attention at the 15th Annual ACM Honors in Nashville on Wednesday thanks to her incredibly elaborate gown.

The country music legend stole the show in a black velvet dress that cinched in her waist. It also featured a plunging neckline, a daring thigh-high split, a halter neck design, and a dramatic train that trailed behind her.

Shaina accessorized with velvet opera gloves and threw it back to the 90s with a pair of leopard print over-the-knee boots and a matching cowboy hat.

The singer was honored with the ACM Poet's Award, which is presented to a "country music songwriter for outstanding and longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions throughout their career, with special consideration given to a song or songs' impact on the culture of country music".

Other stars at the event, held at the historic Ryman Auditorium, included Avril Lavigne, who presented Shania with her award.

Avril "channeled her inner Shania Twain" by adding leopard print to her outfit in a nod to Shania's iconic hooded ensemble worn in her 1998 music video for That Don't Impress Me Much.

Shania looked amazing in her elaborate gown

Avril rocked a hooded leopard print top worn under a black leather bustier, a matching pleated mini skirt adorned with zippers and black knee-high boots.

Also in attendance was Miranda Lambert to pick up her ACM Triple Crown Award after winning Entertainer of the Year at the ACMs in Las Vegas in March.

The award is only given to artists who have won ACM Awards for New Female/Male Artist of the Year, Female/Male Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.

Avril channeled her inner Shania in leopard print

Miranda's most recent win was the final accolade she needed after winning New Female Artist in 2007 and Female Artist nine times throughout her career.

She was joined by her husband Brendan McLoughlin and looked beautiful in an Alex Perry neon orange mini dress and matching blazer that perfectly highlighted her hourglass frame thanks to its figure-hugging fit.

