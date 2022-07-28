Shania Twain gets candid about divorce from ex-husband Mutt Lange in new documentary The You're Still the One singer told all

Shania Twain gave fans a deeper look into her life with her recently released Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl, and opened up about one of the most difficult periods of her life.

The singer opened up about her rough divorce from first husband Mutt Lange while she was also dealing with Lyme disease.

While healing through a rough patch in her career due to her diagnosis, she discovered that her husband had an extramarital affair with her best friend at the time, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

"In that search to determine what was causing this lack of control with my voice and this change in my voice, I was facing a divorce," Shania stated in the documentary.

"My husband leaves me for another woman. Now I'm at a whole other low. And I just don't see any point in going on with a music career."

Shania has been married to Frederic Thiébaud since 2011

The two then divorced in 2008, and the loss not only proved difficult for the singer personally, but also professionally, given that Mutt had helped shape the sound of her most successful records.

"When I lost Mutt, I guess I thought…I was thinking that the grief of that was… It was similarly intense to losing my parents. And you know, it was like a death," she said.

"It was like the death was the end, a permanent end to so many facets of my life. And I never got over my parents' death. So I'm thinking, '[expletive], I'm never going to get over this.'

"So all I can do is determine how I'm going to carry on from there. How am I going to crawl out of this hole that I've fallen in? Just like that, you know?"

The singer released a companion album to accompany the documentary

Eventually, she found love with Marie-Anne's husband, Frederic Thiébaud after they came together following the difficult circumstances, whom she has been with since 2011.

