Helen Skelton shares the sweetest update of three children during special bank holiday outing The star took to social media

Helen Skelton shared the sweetest update of her three children Ernie, seven, Louise, five, and baby Elsie as they enjoyed a fun bank holiday outing on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Countryfile presenter, 39, shared a video of her two boys paddling on a paddleboard whilst she and baby Elsie watched from the sidelines.

WATCH: Helen Skelton shares the sweetest bank holiday update alongside three children

The star added Cover me in Sunshine by Pink and Willow Sage Heart to the idyllic update which saw the family relaxing in the most gorgeous woodland area.

The BBC host is no stranger to a summery update and earlier this month was the picture of summer as she filmed behind the scenes for Lorraine alongside Dr. Amir. In the photo, Helen donned a pink and white striped long-sleeve shirt which featured a stylish ruffled neckline.

The family enjoyed time together

Chatting to the camera she said: "It's hard to know where to look at this beautiful place," as she filmed her fabulously green surroundings. She continued: "So I'll look at the beautiful people instead, there's one, Dr. Amir. We're filming something fun for Lorraine that's coming up in the next few weeks. All will be revealed[...]"

Helen shares her three children with her ex Richie Myler. Confirming their separation in April, the presenter shared a short statement on Instagram: "Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Helen always looks so stylish

Since the news, life has been non-stop for the star as the newly single mum has spent time surrounded by her adoring family and friends. Helen has also announced as the final contestant to join the Strictly Come Dancing lineup this year.

Talking to the BBC about the show, she said: "I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started."

The former Blue Peter presenter has joined the likes of James Bye, Fleur East and Kym Marsh, who have all confirmed that they will be taking part in the hit show this year.

