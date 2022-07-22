Helen Skelton's candid parenting confession will melt your heart - watch

BBC Countryfile favourite Helen Skelton is a doting mother to three beautiful children - Ernie, seven, Louis, five and baby Elsie – and on Friday, the presenter shared a candid video making a cute confession about mum life.

MORE: Helen Skelton reflects on 'good life lesson' after addressing marriage split

The star spoke to her fans and said: "Anybody else? You wait for them to have a nap and when they do have a nap you just do that [*looks at a picture*] so you can look at their face when you're working. Just me?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton makes candid parenting confession - do you agree?

Helen panned the camera to reveal a sweet picture of her youngest propped up against some ring binders in her temporary office room.

The star has been busy keeping her kids entertained and she recently took them to Stockeld Park for a fun day out together. She tagged the official Instagram account of the park when sharing her posts online to her 312,000 followers – and it looks like a lovely place to play.

The star has a six-month-old called Elsie

The collection of snaps showed the trio's exciting day and one snap even saw the brother-duo tackling a climbing wall. Possibly a little more adventurous than the bespoke one they have in their own room.

SEE: 10 cutest photos of Helen Skelton's three children

MORE: Helen Skelton looks fabulous in blue bikini as she marks milestone with son

Another image showed older son Ernie in a giant astronaut outfit whilst baby Elsie crawled in front.

The 38-year-old has recently split from her husband Richie Myler. After eight years married, the couple have gone their separate ways.

Helen has three children with former husband Richie Myler

The presenter confirmed their separation in a short statement on Instagram: "Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Since the news, Helen has been sharing lots of her life with her kids on Instagram, and fans have also seen Richie with his youngest son Louis for some quality time.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.