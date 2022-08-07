Helen Skelton makes unexpected TV appearance with sweet sons

Helen Skelton made a very unexpected TV appearance alongside her two sons Ernie, seven, and Louis, five, as they were in the audience of Ninja Warrior UK on Saturday.

The Countryfile host documented their time behind the scenes of the show - and it looked so exciting. In one clip posted by the star, Helen's boys could be seen chanting 'beat the wall' along with the rest of the enthused audience members.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Thank you @benshepherdofficial @chris_kammy @rochellehumes." She also shared a photo of the boys facing away from the camera as they chatted to a member of the production team and wrote: "Bts," on the image.

Older brother Ernie was well prepared for the event as he had two red foam fingers clutched under his arm ready for the exciting show.

The duo were captured BTS

The fun update comes just days after mum Helen was captured looking sensational in a gingham navy swimsuit as she was playing with baby Elise in an outdoor swimming session.

Taking to Instagram, the BBC presenter treated her fans to a joyous photo of the duo which was captioned: "You wouldn’t believe it but it’s Cumbria, hands up if you’re from the Eden Valley and spent your summers in an unheated outdoor pool?? #lido #summer #villagepool #schoolhols #cumbrian."

Helen looked sensational

Fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the gorgeous photo. One fan wrote: "Are you even Cumbrian if you didn’t go a freezing cold outdoor village pool," with a raised hands and red love heart emoji.

A second added: "You look amazing #girlpower," with a heart-eyes emoji. A third said: "That's a lovely picture, Helen!!! Making magical memories with little Elsie..!!! I bet you are absolutely loving being back in your home county!!! Enjoy the great weather!!!"

A fourth added: "You're a star Helen, an inspiration happy holidays."

