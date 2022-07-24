Helen Skelton shares rare photo with youngest son Louis - and it's adorable The Countryfile star is a mum-of-three

Countryfile co-host Helen Skelton took to her Instagram Stories at the weekend, where she shared a sweet new photo with one of her children.

The mum-of-three appeared to be enjoying a busy festival with her youngest son, Louis, five, as she posed for a snapshot with the little boy on her shoulders.

The youngster wore ear defenders and looked over his mum's shoulder as the pair stood in the middle of a crowd.

A drummer performing on stage could just be seen in the corner of the photo. Helen, meanwhile, looked stunning in a white outfit with her blonde tresses flowing free.

The 39-year-old has been making the most of the hot weather recently, sharing several pictures to social media of her outings with family and friends.

Last month, she shared a photo from a bank holiday day out that showed her standing with one of her friends and enjoying the sunshine.

The star beamed in her sweet new photo

Helen wore a sleeveless denim outfit accessorised with large leopard print glasses and revealed that she had enjoyed a day out with her children and some family friends.

She captioned the image: "One of those classic, perfect, chaotic bank holiday days out with six kids from 4 months to 7 years…."

The Summer on the Farm presenter went on: "Grazed knees, spilt drinks, disappearing children, crowds and chaos but we wouldn’t have them any other way…"

Helen shares two sons and a daughter with her ex

Helen's fans were glad to see her enjoying herself after the sad news of her marriage ending earlier this year. In April, Helen announced that she and her husband of nine years, rugby player Richie Myler, had separated.

As well as young Louis, the former couple also share seven-year-old son Ernie and baby daughter Elsie. In a statement announcing the news at the time, Helen wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

