Helen Skelton is a festival goddess during special family day out The star enjoyed a fun day out!

Helen Skelton was a summer vision on Saturday as she stepped out alongside her sweet children Louis, five and baby Elsie for a fun family day out.

MORE: Helen Skelton melts hearts after baby Elsie reaches new milestone

The 38-year-old rocked a fabulous pair of denim shorts for the occasion, as the trio attended the Kendal Calling festival in Penrith. She completed her festival look with a green vest, camouflage shirt and, of course, a pair of wellies. As for her hair, the Countryfile host wore her blonde locks down and straight.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton dances in fabulous summer outfit

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three captioned a sweet photo beside Louis and Elsie writing,"Summer time xx," as they posed in front of an ice cream van.

READ: Helen Skelton celebrates son Louis' big milestone with adorable photo

SEE: Helen Skelton rocks vibrant figure-hugging dress for special summery occasion

Fans couldn't get enough of the sweet family snap and took to the comments to leave messages. One fan wrote: "Stunning in Wellington boots." A second added: "Beautiful picture, fabulous memories."

The trio looked so sweet

A third said: "Nailing festival chic," whilst a fourth added: "Awesome family photo and great wellies." A fifth replied: "Great picture, looks like you're all having fun, and you look so happy."

Helen is a doting mother-of-three but it was unclear as to whether the star's oldest son Ernie, seven, joined his family at the festival.

The BBC host's sweet family have been quite the festival goers recently, as last week they were spotted at Chris Evans' Carfest enjoying a fun evening of music.

Louis looked after his little sister

In one snap posted by Helen, little Louis can be seen covering his sister's ears as the pair stood watching the stage. Another fabulous photo showed Louis perched on Helen's shoulders so he could get a better look at the performance on stage.

Helen shares her children with rugby league player Richie Myler. In April, the On the Farm host took to Instagram to reveal they had split up.

Helen put little Louis on her shoulders

The announcement read: "Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Since the announcement, Helen has been sharing lots of her life with her children on Instagram, and fans have also seen Richie with his youngest son Louis for some quality time.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.