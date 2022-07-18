Helen Skelton sets hearts racing in vibrant red bikini

Helen Skelton looked sensational at the weekend when she posed poolside in a vibrant red bikini while celebrating her friend's baby shower.

The 38-year-old reshared a fabulous clip showing her sipping on a refreshing drink with her toes in the water, whilst wearing the gorgeous swimwear.

She also reshared a snap of herself captured with her group of friends after adding a pair of denim shorts to her summer look.

The mother-of-three certainly agrees with the warm weather and has never looked more glamorous!

The star looked phenomenal posing beside her friends

Over the weekend, the star also shared an adorable snap on her Instagram Stories alongside her baby daughter Elsie as the pair watched a football match whilst sat on the grass.

In the image, mum Helen gives a subtle glance at her elegant lemon skirt as well as baby Elsie looking cuter than ever in a vibrant spotted t-shirt.

Captioning the post, the Countryfile host penned: "Her life," with two laughing face emojis.

Baby Elsie was engrossed in the match

Elsie's older brothers Ernie, seven and Louis, five are quite the footballers as Helen often shares snaps of her sons head-to-toe in football gear.

Despite being a devoted mother, the star recently opened up to HELLO! about her battle with "mum guilt."

She explained, "Sometimes I am a full-time mum with the guilt of thinking I should be out working, and other times I am a working mum with the guilt that I'm not at home with them."

Helen has a close bond with her children

Helen also explained she relishes the moments with her girlfriends more so than ever, explaining: "That whole thing about 'it takes a village', I believe that. You need to be with people who are in the same boat, otherwise mum guilt can be suffocating."

Helen shares her three beautiful children with rugby league player Richie Myler. The couple ended their marriage in April this year, just months after welcoming six-month-old daughter Elsie.

