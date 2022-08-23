Helen Skelton's former husband Richie Myler has shared some exciting baby news with his followers – his sister Rachel is pregnant.

The rugby star shared Rachel's Instagram photograph where she is sporting a growing baby alongside her partner Thomas. Richie added a message, writing: "Congratulations," along with two love heart emojis.

WATCH: Richie Myler spends quality time with his son

The 32-year-old has three children of his own with his presenter ex Helen, and they are Ernie, six, and Louis, four, and a seven-month-old daughter, Elsie.

Richie is now in a new relationship with Stephanie Thirkill, who is the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club he plays for.

Helen has a seven-month-old baby

The pair are regularly featured on Richie's Instagram feed, including during a loved-up trip to Cornwall in the summer.

Countryfile star Helen shared some other happy baby news last week, taking to her Instagram Stories to share her delight that her friends Bec Bates and Koni Hurrell were expecting their second child. The presenter reshared a photo from the couple, which showed them embracing while Koni held aloft some photos from the ultrasound.

Helen and Richie went their separate ways in April after eight years of marriage, and the presenter confirmed their separation in a short statement on Instagram: "Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

The presenter is a mum to three children

Since the news, Helen has announced she will be taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing. Speaking about her decision to sign up to the hit show, Helen said at the time: "I'm really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can't wait for me to get started."

And we can't wait to see her on that dancefloor!

