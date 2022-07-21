Lorraine Kelly shares heartbreaking post that moves fans to tears The ITV star took to Instagram

Lorraine Kelly has sparked a huge reaction amongst her fans after sharing a poignant new post on Instagram.

The ITV star took to social media after a difficult day – and moved many of her followers to tears.

WATCH: Friends and family bid farewell to Dame Deborah James

Lorraine – a close friend of Dame Deborah James – shared a loving dedication to the late campaigner after attending her funeral on Wednesday.

Dame Deborah James died from bowel cancer at the age of 40 on 28 June - weeks after she was made a Dame by the Duke of Cambridge.

Dame Deborah was just 40 when she passed away

The mum-of-two – known online as Bowel Babe – passed away surrounded by her family, weeks after she confirmed she had stopped active treatment and was receiving palliative care at her parents' home.

Sharing a snapshot of Dame Deborah on social media on Wednesday, Lorraine wrote: "@bowelbabe - my dear friend your funeral today was beautiful.

Lorraine paid a loving tribute to her late friend

"Your children and your husband gave the most heartfelt and lovely tributes. You would have been so proud. I miss you - you fabulous, funny, passionate force of nature. #rebellioushope #love #checkyourpoo."

Fans reached out in the droves, with a huge number sharing crying and heartbroken emojis. "Inspirational lady. Rest in Peace xx," one fan wrote, while a second added: "Beautiful words for a beautiful lady."

Dame Deborah went by the name Bowel Babe online

A third shared: "Rest in peace angel, your legacy will live on forever. Thank you for making a point of telling people about bowel cancer. Deborah you are a hero to everyone who knew you, thinking of your friends and family at this sad time, thank you Deborah."

It comes after Lorraine paid a moving tribute to Deborah shortly after the news of her death broke.

Her heartbroken family announced the news of her death

"We will remember Dame Deborah as a dear friend of the Lorraine show and as the heart and soul of our bowel cancer campaign No Butts. She leaves a lasting legacy and has saved countless lives through all the work she did to break the 'poo taboo'," the post shared on her show's account read.

"Her spirit, drive and enthusiasm made her a powerhouse as a campaigner but most of all we will miss her laughter and friendship behind the scenes. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. She will be so sadly missed."

