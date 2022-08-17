Lorraine Kelly speaks out after shock death of Darius Danesh The star took to Twitter

Lorraine Kelly has sparked a reaction amongst her fans with her latest Twitter message.

MORE: Gareth Gates lead tributes following former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh's death

The TV star took to social media in light of the shock death of Pop Idol star Darius Danesh.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly suffers major wardrobe mishap live on air

Lorraine, 62 reshared a photo showing a page from a newspaper taken back in February 2002. The framed page shows Lorraine wearing a black top with 'Vote Darius' emblazoned across the front.

READ: Remembering famous faces we lost in 2022

MORE: Celebrities pay tribute to fundraiser Dame Deborah James at her funeral

Darius had signed the frame personally, writing, "Thank you! Big hug – Darius," along with a love heart.

Remember this so well. Such a lovely fella. This really made him laugh xxxx https://t.co/vFzEETGhxo — Lorraine (@reallorraine) August 16, 2022

Lorraine took to Twitter in light of Darius's death

The image was originally shared by TV producer Siobhan O'Gorman, who wrote: "Very sad news today. @reallorraine and I had great fun supporting Darius on the show. What a lovely guy. So sad. #darius."

READ: Lorraine Kelly inundated with love amid health update

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's weight loss coach reveals the secret behind star's slim figure

Resharing the post, Lorraine added her own caption: "Remember this so well. Such a lovely fella. This really made him laugh xxxx."

Darius passed away on 11 August at the age of 41

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Very sad news about Darius. I met him & his parents after a CRUK carol concert in Glasgow Cathedral & he was lovely, getting his photo taken with loads of ladies. His parents were so proud of him & this is a tragedy for the family I'm sure,"

READ: Lorraine Kelly reveals what Wimbledon's Royal Box experience is really like

MORE: Lorraine Kelly shares secret to weight loss – and Amanda Holden is a fan

Darius passed away on Thursday 11 August at the age of 41, although the news was only confirmed by his family in a statement on Tuesday 16 August. It read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.

Darius with his Pop Idol co-stars Will Young and Gareth Gates

"Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiner's office."

READ: Lorraine Kelly shares home struggle she's facing right now

It added that the local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances and the cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage.

"We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother," the statement concluded.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.