Lorraine Kelly shares update after her mum, 80, is rushed to hospital The ITV star updated fans on social media

Lorraine Kelly has revealed that her mother, Anne Kelly, was recently rushed to hospital in her native Scotland.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly shares secret to weight loss – and Amanda Holden is a fan

The 62-year-old was inundated with love and support after she shared a message on Twitter in which she praised the NHS staff at University Hospital Monklands for looking after her mum, who recently celebrated her 80th birthday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly suffers wardrobe mishap live on air

"Huge thanks to Jack Fairweather and all at University Hospital Monklands who are taking such good care of my wee mum. Can't thank you all enough," she wrote.

Lorraine did not disclose the reason for Anne's medical emergency, but Dr Jack Fairweather is a kidney specialist at the Lanarkshire facility.

READ: Lorraine Kelly inundated with love amid health update

READ: Lorraine Kelly reveals what Wimbledon's Royal Box experience is really like

Fans rushed to send well wishes to the TV star and her family, with one commenting: "Thinking of you, your mum & your whole family Lorraine sending you all loads of love & cuddles." A second said: "Wishing yer wee ma a speedy recovery."

Lorraine's mum recently celebrated her 80th birthday

Lorraine did share a snippet of more information about her mum's condition in response to one follower, who wrote: "Sorry to hear about your Mum Lorraine going into Hospital, I've just read. I hope she gets well soon and a speedy recovery. Love you and all the family."

Lorraine replied: "Thank you so much - she's in safe hands."

Her family emergency comes after she paid tribute to Pop Idol star Darius Danesh following his shock death on Thursday 11 August at the age of 41.

Huge thanks to @JAAFairweather and all at @UHMonklands who are taking such good care of my wee mum. Can’t thank you all enough. ❤️❤️❤️ — Lorraine (@reallorraine) August 19, 2022

Lorraine revealed her mum's hospital stay on Twitter

Lorraine reshared a photo showing a page from a newspaper taken back in February 2002. The framed page shows Lorraine wearing a black top with 'Vote Darius' emblazoned across the front. Darius had signed the frame personally, writing, "Thank you! Big hug – Darius," along with a love heart.

The image was originally shared by TV producer Siobhan O'Gorman, who wrote: "Very sad news today. @reallorraine and I had great fun supporting Darius on the show. What a lovely guy. So sad. #darius."

Resharing the post, Lorraine added her own caption: "Remember this so well. Such a lovely fella. This really made him laugh xxxx."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.