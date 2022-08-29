Kelly Ripa's mother is her twin in remarkable throwback photo - and you should see her hair! Like two peas in pod!

Now we know where she gets it from! Kelly Ripa sent fans into a tailspin with a flick-through of her family album, which revealed just how similar she looks to her mom.

Back in November 2021, the popular presenter shared a throwback photo of herself on Instagram as a young girl, sitting on her mom's knee and the resemblance is uncanny. Kelly was flashing her adorable smile in the image as Esther looked down sweetly upon her.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa calls father a 'breakout' star

She captioned the post: "#fbf especially grateful for this gorgeous lady. Special shoutout to mom’s hair. Thankful it never collapsed during a single thanksgiving #mom #hair."

The beehive hairstyle was really quite something and her fans couldn't help but comment on the remarkable do either.

Kelly's mom is her double in amazing throwback photo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Lisa Rinna, was one of the first to chime in, writing: "This hair commitment is really next level."

Kelly's good friend, World News Tonight anchor, David Muir, also had his say and added: "Resemblance is stunning - and that little turkey on her lap."

Kelly with her mom Esther and father Joseph in 2015

Kelly has long shared a close bond with both of her parents, and she's previously gushed about the pair on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Taking to Instagram in 2019, the blonde beauty posted a heartwarming birthday tribute to her mom, and the caption was too cute.

"Happy birthday mom!" she wrote. "Even though you don’t have Instagram, this public declaration makes it possible for other people to tell you how much I love you!"

Kelly shares a close bond with her mom Esther

Carrying on the tradition, earlier this year she posted another snap of Esther on social media to celebrate her latest birthday.

"A rare birthday photo of my mom in her natural habitat," she wrote, "trying to block me from taking her picture with her phone. Amateur move! Happy birthday mom! I love you."

