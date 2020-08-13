Everything you need to know about Kelly Ripa's stunning daughter Lola The teen is becoming a star in her own right

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos recently celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary, but that’s not all they have to be thankful for.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host 49, and the Riverdale actor, 49, have also raised three children together, Michael, 23, Joaquin, 17, and their daughter, Lola, 19.

And as the famous couple continues to make headlines, for all the right reasons, there’s another star emerging from the Ripa/Consuelos household.

Their stunning teenage daughter - who has made several appearances on her mum’s show - is picking up a following of her own. So what do we know about Lola Consuelos so far?

MORE: Kelly Ripa has the best reaction to her daughter deleting her message on social media

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa as you've never seen her before

Who is Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola?

The stunning teen is the middle child of Kelly and Mark, and their only girl. Lola just completed her freshman year at New York University where she is studying music.

But Kelly has admitted she wishes Lola was actually studying further from their home in the Big Apple.

Lola (centre) has featured on Live with Kelly and Ryan

"College is where you start establishing yourself as an independent person," she said during an interview on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. "I treat it like long-distance. My main concern was, 'I don’t know if you should be this close to home because I don’t want you using home like it’s your home. I want this to be your experience.'"

Close to home or not, Lola certainly has talent and has shared impressive videos of her sensational singing voice.

What is Lola Consuelos’ relationship with her parents?

It’s not uncommon for teenagers to want nothing to do with their parents, but that’s not the case for Lola, Kelly, and Mark.

They have a close bond and plenty of banter, proving Lola has adopted her mum’s sense of humour.

MORE: Kelly Ripa breaks social media silence on holiday to make exciting announcement

Lola with her dad Mark

But there may just be a favourite parent in their household, and Kelly says it isn’t her.

"Mark's the favourite parent," she revealed to co-host, Ryan Seacrest, adding that because Mark is away from home so much, she is the one normally imposing the rules. However, she thinks the COVID-19 lockdown might change this.

MORE: Kelly Ripa clears up assumptions following new Live with Kelly and Ryan news

“First of all, this is the first time the kids have lived with him for an extended period of time. So maybe by the end of the lockdown, we will be equal. But for years I was the one who took them to be vaccinated, I was the one who made them do their homework. I was the one who gave them cod liver oil before they made the delicious little supplements."

Kelly then joked: "So they associate me with pain and suffering, and they associate him with coming home at the weekends with airport gifts. Like 'Daddy's home!'"

Does Lola Consuelos have an Instagram account?

Lola had to wait until she was an adult to get her Instagram page - per her parents’ instructions - which quickly became so popular she earned more than 250,000 followers.

Lola posed in a bikini on Instagram

She filled it with stunning selfies - including bikini snaps - showcasing her style, but she recently removed all of her posts, which leaves us thinking ‘watch this space!’ Perhaps she’s got something exciting up her sleeve.

Lola may not be featuring in her own social media pages right now, but she appears on her parents’ in lots of cute pictures.

MORE: See Kelly Ripa's stunning pool at her Hamptons home

Plus she likes to use the platform to tease her parents and cringe at the posts her mum puts up of her dad too. She even went as far as to brand Kelly’s shirtless "thirst trap" pictures of Mark, "disgusting”.

When she does make her return to Instagram there’s one thing you won’t get from her. She will not respond to trolls.

"Something my mum posts on social media that I would never do is the comments back to the haters," Lola told People magazine during a joint interview with Kelly.

When the talk show host said that’s why people follow her, Lola replied: "I understand. But I just don't even think you should give them the time of day. I mean these people are sitting at home wishing they were you."

Kelly Ripa's family photo including Lola's boyfriend

Who is Lola Consuelous’ boyfriend?

Sorry guys, she’s taken! Lola has a longtime boyfriend, Tarek Fahmy, who celebrated his 20th birthday last December. Lola dedicated an Instagram post to him after they took a trip to Egypt together.

"Happy birthday to my best friend in the whole entire world. 20!!!!" she wrote. "My whole heart. No one compares to you! You make me so, so proud. I love you more."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.