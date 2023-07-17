Kelly Ripa's oldest son Michael Consuelos is following in his parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry, and he's been doing an incredible job since graduating several years ago.

Most recently, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to share a cryptic new post concerning his personal life, revealing that he has landed a new gig as a Field Associate Producer.

The actor simply shared a photo of the zoomed-in credits, which look to be for The Real Housewives of New York, whereby his name featured. It was revealed last week that Michael was now working for Bravo, something he is more than made up about.

Kelly Ripa's son shared an exciting life update on social media

Andy Cohen - a long-time family friend of Kelly and Mark's - appeared on Live last Thursday to fill in for Kelly.

Mark, 52, started the conversation by telling Andy that "Bravo shows are huge" in their household. "We started watching [the Real Housewives of] Miami, which is blowing my mind.

Kelly Ripa's son Michael is following in his famous parents' footsteps

And you know, Michael is working on [them]…" the proud father said. Andy replied: "I know, it's crazy."

He added: "So Michael Consuelos is now working, and he worked on Jersey Housewives, he worked on this new season of [‘Real Housewives of] New York, and I keep texting him saying, ‘Who’s your favorite? Who are you enjoying?'"

Kelly Ripa with her sons and daughter

Andy explained that Michael was very diplomatic with his response, not revealing who his favorites were. Not only is Michael working on the popular reality show, but Summer House too, something he "loves".

This is a change in career for Michael, who last year was focusing on work in front of the camera.

This has included playing a young Hiram Lodge on Riverdale alongside his famous dad. It was also revealed earlier in the year that Michael had landed himself a role in drama Dissocia.

© Instagram Michael graduated from NYU in 2021

It hasn't always been so easy for Michael though, and his supportive mom opened up about his struggles finding work after graduating back in November.

The star explained on the show that Michael had found it hard getting a job after graduating from college in 2020 - which was in the height of the pandemic.

"Adulting is hard nowadays. It's very hard for kids. Job opportunities aren't what they were. The economy is driving this trend," she said.

Kelly Ripa's family are super close

"I know that Michael graduated college in May of 2020 and he had a writing job lined up which evaporated because the pandemic shut down the production and it just never came back."

On how she and husband Mark helped, she said: "So, you know, we gave him a grace period of an additional year to find other job opportunities because it's hard."

