Kelly Ripa teases future of Live alongside husband Mark Consuelos

This April, ABC's flagship daytime TV series, Live with Kelly and Ryan, officially became Live with Kelly and Mark after its co-host for six years, Ryan Seacrest, left his chair.

In his place, Kelly Ripa was joined by husband Mark Consuelos, and while the season got off to a rocky start with ardent viewers clamoring for Ryan's return, it's been smooth sailing since.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos star in the first teaser for "Live with Kelly and Mark"

On the July 24th episode of the daytime talk show, Kelly and Mark settled into their seats to discuss some of the weekend's biggest topics, looking even spiffier than usual.

While Kelly was dressed in a high neck tie-dye patterned pink and blue dress, Mark wore a snug salmon polo tee and jeans, and they alluded to the reason for their appearance.

As Kelly, 52, noted to the studio audience that Mark was up even earlier than usual for his workout, the Riverdale star, also 52, revealed that they were shooting promos for the upcoming Fall season of Li​ve, a sure sign that Mark's tenure as co-host is set to continue for at least another season.

© Getty Images Ryan stepped down as co-host this April

"We're shooting some stuff later on today, the new open for the next Fall season," he said, which was met with an enthusiastic cheer from the audience.

Kelly joked in response: "Is that why I look so nice today?" and Mark added: "That's why I got up and hit the gym before work today," revealing that he opted for a grueling 4:30 AM workout session.

In an interview with Variety ahead of Ryan's departure and Mark's incoming, the former All My Children actress got candid about dealing with difficult transitions on Live, given that her husband is the fourth co-host she's had to work with on the show after Ryan, Michael Strahan, and Regis Philbin.

© Getty Images Mark joined his wife as the new host of "Live"

"I can't say it enough. I had a really difficult time. These transitions don't have to be dramatic," she told the outlet. "I know what it's like to feel like you're not wanted somewhere.

"I came from an acting background, and I am an expert in rejection. But this was like weirdly being rejected while also being the person that they wanted for the show."

© Getty Images The show marks their first major on-screen appearance since "All My Children" nearly three decades prior

The news of Ryan's departure, while free from drama, still proved to be emotional for the longtime ABC anchor, especially given the history of co-host departures she'd experienced.

"Ryan and Mark were like, 'What are you nervous about? It's going to be fine.' And I said to them, 'You have to forgive me. I have a little PTSD,'" Kelly continued.

© Instagram Fans have grown to enjoy Mark as a co-host, especially his ability to adapt to guest hosts

Ryan's last episode aired on April 14, with Mark stepping into the newly christened Live with Kelly and Mark on April 17, with their daughter Lola Consuelos in the audience cheering them on.