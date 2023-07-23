Kelly Ripa shares steamy pool photo with husband Mark Consuelos that causes a stir

The Live with Kelly and Mark hosts keep the spark alive

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are doing summer just right, as the former kicks off a staple of their social feeds – the thirst trap.

Kelly gave her fans a first taste of Mark's summer fun, sharing a new photo on her Instagram featuring her husband soaking up some sun in their pool.

The actor was almost completely submerged as he lay in the crystal clear water, wearing nothing but a pair of swim shorts and sunglasses, putting his tanned, tattooed, and toned body on display.

© Instagram Mark lounges in the pool in a steamy photo shared by Kelly

Kelly knew what she was doing as she captioned her post with the playful: "It's that time of year again," and their friends and fans loved it.

Celebrity stylist Brad Goreski commented: "Mark is hot 365 days a year baby," while friend and Live with Kelly and Mark correspondent Steve Patterson quipped: "I'm gonna go do some pushups."

A fan responded with: "Seems all the ice has melted," while a second added: "Your hubs is getting more and more handsome with age," and a third wrote: "I love this time of year."

© Instagram Thirst traps have become second nature for the Hollywood couple

Mark and Kelly, both 52, have often gone viral on Instagram with their thirst traps, proving that nearly three decades into their marriage, the spark remains as strong as ever, continuing from their days as soap opera heartthrobs on All My Children.

However, the responses of their three children, Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 20, to their photos can be less enthusiastic, based on their own recent revelations.

In a recent interview with E! News, their daughter Lola opened up about seeing her parents on her social feeds, especially given her mom once revealed that the three had blocked their parents on social media.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa looks sensational in monochrome swimsuit

Lola responded: "They've improved so much in terms of their Instagram skills and they know me at this point. We've had plenty of conversations. They know what line they can or can't cross."

She added: "Honestly, I don't want to speak too soon, but nothing recently has really embarrassed me. I'm scared of even saying that."

© Instagram Some of the couple's photos have quickly gone viral

Michael, himself a budding actor and filmmaker, shared his own take on his parents' cheekier photos when appearing on his mother's talk show back in 2021 (when it was Live with Kelly and Ryan).

"How do you feel about the pictures of mommy and daddy when she posts them," host Ryan Seacrest asked Michael, which immediately made the younger Consuelos stammer and blush in front of his mother.

© Instagram Their three kids aren't fans of their thirst traps, however

"What? What are you talking about?" his mother coyly asked, to which he pointedly responded: "You know the one!" causing the trio to burst out laughing.