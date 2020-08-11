Kelly Ripa clears up assumptions following new Live with Kelly and Ryan announcement The TV presenter co-hosts the popular morning breakfast show with Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa has been enjoying a break from Live with Kelly and Ryan over the past two weeks, as she relaxes on holiday with her family. And while the TV star has been keeping a low profile on social media while she switches off from work, she made sure to clear up a hilarious assumption about her morning routine after the latest Live with Kelly and Ryan promo video was released. In the footage promoting the new season of the show, Kelly and Ryan are seen waking up and going about their morning routines at their respective homes, before heading to work.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's new promo for Live with Kelly and Ryan

In one scene in the short video, Kelly and Ryan are seen brushing their teeth, but Kelly wanted to reassure her followers on social media that she didn't actually do it in slow motion like she was in the video. "I swear I don't actually brush my teeth like that… Kelly and Ryan returns this fall," she wrote in the caption.

Kelly Ripa cleared up the hilarious assumptions from the new promo footage

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: "Haha I love this," while another wrote: "Bring it on, I am so ready for some positive stuff." Others were hopeful that the promo meant that the pair would be returning to the studio in September. "Can't wait for you to be back in the studio together, I can't imagine how you have stayed at home all these months," a third added.

Fans hope Kelly and Ryan will be back in the studio in September

Kelly has been on holiday from work since last Monday, and various stars have filled in for her on the show, including Katie Lowes.

While Kelly hasn't revealed where she is spending her break, it is thought that the family are staying at their holiday home in the Hamptons. Just before she took her break from work, the All My Children actress shared a photo from the garden at the property while getting stuck into a good book by the pool.

Kelly is currently enjoying a holiday from work

Kelly will no doubt enjoying spending time with her family following a busy work schedule. The doting mum shares Michael, Lola and Joaquin with husband Mark Consuelos, and has been updating fans on their time together in lockdown over the past few months, including their longer than planned holiday to the Caribbean during spring break.

The star even started borrowing her daughter's clothes after running out of things to wear for her presenting duties during lockdown. "I'm now in my daughter's clothes. It's gone there," she told viewers back in July.

