David Muir is a longtime family friend of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' and the trio often spend their summers together.

It's safe to say that their recent time spent in Greece was not so relaxing though, as the World News Tonight star vouched for during an appearance on Live this week.

On Tuesday's show, David sat down in the famous Live studios to talk about his vacation with Kelly and Mark, admitting that he was still "in recovery" after going away with "two of the fittest people" - and it sounds like it was quite the trip!

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's friendship with David Muir over the years

He said: "I think it's good that it's aches and pains week because honestly, it sounds funner than it is, but when you go on vacation with these two - the two fittest people on the planet - you then go into recovery for about three of four weeks, so I'm just starting to feel better again."

Explaining that they had gone to all the "little islands" in Greece where they were "outnumbered by goats," David told the audience that Mark was in charge of getting the group around with his high-tech Google map app.

© Getty Images David Muir had quite the adventure during his time away with Kelly Ripa

He said: "We would be on these trails, we weren't always convinced but he [Mark] always found the way... but there was this moment where we were so high up on the hills, and the water was beautiful... and Mark was leading the way, and then Kelly.... and it was close to the edge [of the water]... you could hear the pebbles..."

MORE: David Muir supported by co-stars as he reveals news close to home

MORE: David Muir as you've never seen him before in photo that seriously causes a stir

Kelly then interjected: "it was like, are we going to be on World News Tonight?" "With me, but the wrong way," David joked.

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock David Muir and Kelly Ripa have been great friends for years

"The headline would read "David Muir and others found at the bottom of the ravine," Kelly added.

MORE: David Muir reveals close bond with Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola following big announcement

MORE: David Muir sparks concern with dangerous career move

"I couldn't tell them how nerve wracking that was until we were at the top. That was the biggest scare," David concluded. Luckily, all three of the popular ABC hosts lived to tell the tale, and had great fun reliving their vacation adventures on the show.

© Desiree Navarro Kelly and David share the same sense of humor

David is a huge support for Kelly and her family and is also incredibly close to the couple's children too. The 20/20 star showed his support for their daughter Lola, 22, this week after she released her second single, Divine Timing, on Friday.

© Paul Bruinooge David Muir and Kelly Ripa in 2016

Re-sharing a photo of Lola's new single cover, which was originally posted to the singer's Instagram page, David congratulated the 22-year-old on her exciting achievement. "Congrats," he wrote, adding a flame emoji.

MORE: David Muir as you've never seen him before in photo that seriously causes a stir



Meanwhile, when appearing on a previous episode of Live!, Kelly and David spoke of their friendship and revealed how popular the host is with her children.

"You are a great grill master, your cheeseburgers are delicious," the All My Children star gushed. "Joaquin would rather eat at David's than anywhere else on earth."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.