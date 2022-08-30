Helen Skelton stuns in an open-back swimsuit as she shares special holiday photo The presenter is currently in the Lake District

Helen Skelton is soaking up the last of the summer holidays and over the weekend she and her sons head to Ullswater lake in the Lake District to enjoy a spot of paddleboarding.

Taking to her Instagram, the Countryfile presenter shares a gorgeous photo showing her from her back whilst looking on at her two boys, Louis and Ernie, who were onboard a green paddleboard.

"Just like that the eldest two are old enough to pinch my board…. Life jackets and eyes on at all times #milestones #lakedays #summer #sup," she captioned the snap.

Helen looked effortlessly stunning in an open-back black swimsuit, which she simply accessorised with gold hoop earrings and a high ponytail.

Helen Skelton is holidaying in the Lake District

Friends and fans rushed to compliment her, with many leaving fire and love heart emojis.

"MILFFFF!!! stunning Helen xx," one wrote, whilst Fleur East added: "DAMMMNNNN."

"Absolutely stunning," declared a third.

Helen is no doubt enjoying every second she can with her kids before Strictly Come Dancing starts in a few weeks.

The mother-of-three has been busy with rehearsal already, following the surprise announcement that she is taking part in the hit BBC dance show.

The presenter has been enjoying spending time on her paddleboard

Helen was the 15th and final celebrity to be revealed in mid-August. Speaking about how she felt to be part of this year's series, she revealed: "I'm really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started."

The star has joined the likes of James Bye, Fleur East and Kym Marsh, who have all confirmed that they will be taking part in the hit show.

The line-up also includes another Countryfile star, Hamza Yassin. Speaking to the BBC about joining the programme, he said: "I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show. I’ve been watching it for years and I can’t believe I’ll actually be there dancing live in front of the British public."