Helen Skelton shares cryptic post after ex-husband Richie Myler holidays with new girlfriend The mum-of-three shared her thoughts

Helen Skelton appeared to make a very subtle dig at her ex-husband Richie Myler in a recent social media post.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the BBC Countryfile presenter shared an inspirational quote aimed at new mothers. The post read: "It takes 18-24 months to recover fully from having a baby.

"If you feel like you're 'behind' or 'not where you want to be' at 11 weeks or 6 months postpartum, just remember that you're not."

Given Helen's recent rollercoaster life journey, many fans believe her cryptic post alludes to the heartbreak she experienced when her husband Richie left the family home three months after Helen gave birth to their daughter, Elsie.

Helen shared a cryptic post on her Instagram

Her post comes after Richie recently shared a loved-up photo with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill - the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club he plays for.

Beneath the cosy snap, Richie included an equally enigmatic caption that read: "Cornwall. Was worth a 32-year wait."

The duo looked smitten as they beamed for the camera in the afternoon sunlight. And Stephanie wasted no time in penning a gushy reply, writing: "Thanks for the best weekend! LOVE YOU".

Richie and Stephanie enjoyed a trip to Cornwall

Richie and Stephanie became Instagram official last month at the Wimbledon tennis championship. The pair started dating in May, just days after the rugby star announced his split from Helen after eight years of marriage.

It's been reported that the couple met at a rugby dinner last autumn. Despite meeting whilst still married, Richie has insisted there was no crossover and that he began the romance with Stephanie after his marriage collapsed.

Helen and Richie share three children together

Helen confirmed the "sad" news in a short statement. "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children", she wrote.

Helen and Richie share three children together: sons Ernie, six, and Louis, four, and a seven-month-old daughter, Elsie.

