Addison Rae’s mum Sheri kisses 26-year-old rapper Yung Gravy at the VMA Awards Fans were stunned by the new couple

After months of flirty exchanges on TikTok Addison Rae’s mum Sheri Easterling and viral rapper Yung Gravy had a very high profile date on Sunday night – and fans were stunned.

Forty-two-year-old Sheri and the 26-year-old rapper were the talk of the VMA awards after they attended together in colour-cordinated outfits and shared a kiss on the red carpet at the event.

Yung, real name Matthew Raymond Hauri, first got Sheri’s attention after stitching a TikTok video she made, editing his name into a filter she had sused to describe her perfect date. He followed this up with a duet of a video she had made, with her seemingly enjoying the joke of her possibly dating him.

The rapper had said on a podcast earlier this month that he was working on a date with Sheri – but no-one guessed he was thinking of bringing her as his plus one on Sunday night.

“It’s real. It’s real. She’s recently single,” he replied when asked about Sheri and a possible romance by podcast host Jeff Wittek on his show Jeff FM.

Sheri became estranged from her husband, Monty Lopez after accusations that he had been unfaithful.

And in a bizarre twist, Monty challenged Yung to a boxing match in several videos posted on TikTok.

The rapper declined, responding: “I’m a grown man. I’m not gonna fight you over TikTok drama. You’ve got one of the most successful daughters in the world and you decide to act half her age to try to get some attention while embarrassing your whole family.”

He added: “So grow up, get some help, and if we cross paths in real life, don’t do anything stupid.”

Fans were delighted with the VMA appearance, but several were still wondering if the romance is for real.

“Thought this was a joke, but I guess slay Sheri,” said one Twitter user. Another added: “Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole stepping out as a couple was not on my 2022 bingo card.”

