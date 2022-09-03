Mariska Hargitay and Ali Wentworth throw it back with adorable pool photo with their children The pair have been pals for years

Ali Wentworth was feeling nostalgic on Friday when she took a walk down memory lane with her BFF, Mariska Hargitay.

The TV star, author and podcaster took to Instagram with a throwback photo featuring her longtime friend.

In the image, the Law & Order: SUV star and Ali were in a swimming pool, enjoying time with their children, who were only little at the time. #

WATCH: Ali Wentwoth surprises BFF Mariska Hargitay on her birthday

Both women wore rubber rings around them as they cradled one of their children in front of them.

The wife of GMA's George Stephanopoulos, captioned the photo: "#TBT a summer of Mamas and our babies," and fans loved the image.

"This is soooo cute," wrote one, while a second added: "So beautiful," and a third tagged Ali's daughter, Elliott, and typed: "OMG".

Mariska and Ali soaked up the sun in the throwback image

Ali has two grown children and Mariska and her husband, Younger's Peter Hermann, have three kids.

They welcomed their first child together, a son named August, in 2006. Five years later, in 2011, they decided to grow their family again, this time choosing to adopt a baby girl named Amaya Josephine. Less than a year later, they adopted another child, a baby boy named Andrew.

Mariska and Peter have been married since 2001 when the actor guest-starred in the police procedural drama.

Mariska and Ali regularly feature on each other's social media pages

Speaking of the moment she knew Peter was 'the one', Mariska said on The Drew Barrymore Show in January: "Our first date he asked me to go to church with him, and it was that day."

She explained: "I remember we went to church, and I am crying, and he thinks I am so moved by the sermon, and I am crying because I am like, 'I know I am going to marry him. I found my husband. I love him.'"

