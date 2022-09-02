Jamie Oliver has fans stunned with never-before-seen childhood photos

Jamie Oliver is incredibly busy right now following the launch of his latest book, Jamie's One Pan Wonders, and it meant he missed a special occasion.

The chef's father turned 69 on Friday, and while Jamie couldn't celebrate with him in person, he did share a stunning childhood photo of himself and his brother with their dad. In the photo, the boys, who looked identical, were being cradled by father who was wearing a waterproof coat.

Other photos saw Jamie's sons with their grandfather and other childhood memories, including his father helping him blow the candles out on a cake shaped like a train.

In a touching caption, the star penned: "A massive Happy Birthday to my wonderful Dad. Today he is 69 years old!!! Woop woop ….have a great day and a special week in gorgeous Italy!!

"I'm gutted I can't be with you Dad….tonight I will raise a glass, cheers, and I will be thinking of what an awesome Dad you have always been…big love Jamie x x; enjoy 69 Dad next year is the big one x x x x."

Jamie was disappointed to miss his father's special day

Fans loved the sweet photos, as one enthused: "SO YOUNG," and a second shared: "There you go. You've had a great start in life and right through your life and- he's still going strong. And been there all the way. Looks like a top bloke. Many happy returns."

A third posted: "Happy Birthday to Mr. Oliver Sr." while a fourth added: "Happy birthday to your sweetheart dad," and a fifth commented: "What lovely photos, beautiful family."

Jamie has his own children to think about, and the father-of-five has been enjoying all of their company over the summer holidays.

The chef shared several childhood photos

Earlier this week, Jamie's wife Jools shared a photo of two of their daughters, Daisy and Petal, as well as little River "smothering" her with cuddles.

"I am under there somewhere! Standard kids smothering [heart emoji] love it really," the doting mum gushed. Earlier on, she shared a snapshot of her eldest son, Buddy, paddleboarding along a river.

Jools and Jamie, who have been married since 2000, are doting parents to five children: Poppy, 20, Daisy, 19, Petal, 13, Buddy, 11 and six-year-old River.

