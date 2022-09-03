Victoria Beckham reveals Romeo's epic 20th birthday cake - and you won’t believe it The star took to social media

Victoria Beckham was one proud mum as her son Romeo turned 20 on Thursday and has since given fans a glimpse at his incredible birthday cake.

The masterpiece was a whopping five-tired creation and themed around her son's football team InterMiami. Each tier featured at least one of the teams' colours - pink, white or green - and was adorned with footballs and intricate illustrations.

Captioning a photo of Romeo posing with the cake, the fashion mogul penned: "Last night celebrating @romeobeckham."

The bottom layer of the cake featured multiple photos of Romeo, whilst the next layer up was designed with fabulous pinstripes in his team colours with the words "Happy Birthday Romeo," written on them.

Another layer featured a section of goal netting cascading down the side of the towering cake and on the top was a fabulous edible embellishment of a large football, more goal netting as well as four prongs which stuck out adding even more height to the giant treat.

The fabulous photos were taking at Geko, the glamorous Miami restaurant where Romeo enjoyed his family celebrations. Former Spice Girl mum shared another sweet snap of the family enjoying the special evening out.

The photo featured Victoria, her husband David, youngest son Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11, who all surrounded Romeo for the lovely snap - and they looked closer than ever.

In the picture, David cuddled his daughter whilst Romeo had his arms around his mother and brother. Alongside the heartwarming update, Victoria wrote: "Can't believe he's 20!!!"

On Thursday, Dad David shared the sweetest birthday tribute to his son. As well as a series of adorable baby photos the former footballer shared a clip of his son when he was younger attempting to shave and dancing during a Spice Girls concert.

David was gushing over his son

The footballer looked just like his little sister Harper as he smiled for the camera while enjoying a cute moment with his dad.

David took to social media to share intimate memories with fans online. One clip was captioned: "Happy Birthday my big boy. Just so u know dad will always film these moments.

No more a teen - we love you so much and are so proud of you @romeobeckham @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven sorry about the bath water running in the background."

