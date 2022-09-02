Kourtney Kardashian supports husband Travis Barker at Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins' tribute show

Kourntey Kardashian flew to London to support her husband Travis Barker as he performed as part of the Foo Fighters tribute show to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins

MORE: Gavin Rossdale pays emotional tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins after his untimely death

Travis took to the stage along with other drummers including Rufus Taylor, Taylor's 16-year-old son Shane, Omar Hakim and 12-year-old Nandi Bushell, and Kourtney was spotted side of stage cheering him on through the emotional day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stars gone too soon

Kourtney also took to social media to share a picture of the two of them arm in arm walking backstage at London's Wembley Stadium; she was wearing a whiter ripped crop top and black leather jacket paired with a black beret.

Taylor tragically died on 25 March 2022 at the age of 50. He and Travis had been friends for years, and Travis - along with the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith - had a hawk tattoo inked on to his body that matched the one on Taylor's left shoulder.

READ: Sharon Osbourne shares unexpected health update on husband Ozzy

Taking to the band's official Twitter account, the band confirmed the heartbreaking news, writing: "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Kourtney joined Travis in London

They were on tour in South America when Taylor died.

Tests reveal that the 50-year-old had 10 different substances in his body, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines but no official cause of death has yet been reported.

The band confirmed in June that they would be organizing two tribute concerts, one in London and a second in Los Angeles at the end of September.