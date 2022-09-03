Oliver Hudson shares worrying update that sparks reaction: 'I'm an idiot'

Oliver Hudson was feeling very frustrated after he put himself in a potentially dangerous situation while driving to work on Friday.

The son of Goldie Hawn took to Instagram to post a concerning video that saw him stranded in his car on the side of the freeway after he ran out of gas. Oliver couldn't believe his predicament, and neither could his sister, Kate Hudson, who was among the first to express her disbelief over his situation.

WATCH: Oliver Hudson gets stranded on the freeway - and he's not happy

Oliver began the video by showing off his dashboard which revealed his empty tank as he sat in the vehicle with his hazards on. He then turned the camera around to share his dilemma with his followers, saying: "Take a guess. Take a wild guess. Yeah. On my way to work and I have run out of gas, who runs out of gas?

"I mean, just go to the gas station, go squeeze, squeeze, squeeze, squirt, squirt, squirt and put a little bit of gas in." He added: "You'll be fine, I say, you'll make it. I didn't make it, now I'm waiting. I ran of gas! Unbelievable, just unbelievable. I'm an idiot."

His actress sister Kate was quick to respond, writing: "Are you serious?" to which Oliver worryingly replied: "YES!!! On the freeway! I was sure I was gonna get smashed."

His fans appeared to have mixed feelings, with many finding humor in him being stranded on the side of the road, while others pointed out that it's not just his empty gas tank he needs to worry about.

Oliver's sister Kate couldn't believe his dilemma

"And your tire pressure is low bud. Get it together Ollie!" responded one after seeing the warning symbol flash up on the dash. A second said: "Don't forget to add air in your tire too."

There were some who tried to comfort Oliver though by letting him know he's not the only person who has run out of gas at an inconvenient time.

Oliver and his mom Goldie Hawn

"Ahhh it happens to the best of us! I mean… hasn't EVERYONE done this at least one time in their lives?!" one follower said, while another added: "I'm glad I'm not alone. Been running out of gas since I was 16."

Thankfully, Oliver appears to have made it to work unscathed as he later shared a photo of himself on the set of The Cleaning Lady with his new co-star Chelsea Frei.

