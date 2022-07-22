Oliver Hudson thanks 'beautiful mama' Goldie Hawn with heartfelt words about her true legacy The star received an outpouring of support

Oliver Hudson is well-known for his hilarious and candid social media posts, but his latest took on a serious undertone for a very special reason.

The Cleaning Lady actor dedicated his Instagram to his beloved mom, Goldie Hawn and what he called, "her true legacy".

Oliver shared a clip of Goldie growing emotional as she spoke on behalf of her non-profit, MindUp, which focuses on providing mental health help for children.

WATCH: Goldie Hawn shares heartbreaking battle with depression

Alongside it, he wrote: "My beautiful mama changing the world. Yes she’s an iconic actor but the work she’s done for the last 20 years to shine a light on what’s happening to these kids who feel like there’s no way out is her true legacy.. Love you Ma! @mindup @goldiehawn."

Goldie responded and commented: "Oh my son. I love you so much! What a gift you are."

Fans also expressed their thanks and adoration for the grandmother-of-seven and said: "She’s right and how wonderful that she has devoted herself to this cause," and, "she is absolutely amazing. Love her".

Goldie makes empassioned speech about the importance of looking after children's mental health

Goldie was almost brought to tears as she discussed suicide amongst children and said: "If one more child commits suicide… I can't take it. It's not possible in the United States of America."

Her words were powerful as she concluded her speech: "I want to thank you all for listening, and I hope that we can together give our children the opportunity to grow straight and tall, and not take their life.

Goldie adores her famous family

"And learn that you have the capability to become anything you want, if you just take it."

Fans were quick to praise Goldie for her continuous work in the mental health field, writing:"Our children need this more than ever! God bless your pipe dream," and: "You are changing the world Goldie!!! The states need you and MindUP more than ever," as well as: "Such an inspiration."

