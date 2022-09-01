Kate and Oliver Hudson share hilarious truth about star-studded game nights The star siblings can get quite competitive

Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson can be quite the entertainers, bringing their own vibrant personalities and family dynamics well to quite a few occasions.

Back in April, the two attended The Kelly Clarkson Show together to talk about their legendary game nights, and in a resurfaced clip, quite the truth about the affair was revealed.

When host Kelly asked them about their game of choice, Kate replied that it would usually be Mafia, describing it as being like "Werewolves and Villagers."

The host was left in shock by the prospect of the game, to which Oliver added: "Everyone ends up dead at the end," which his sister further expanded upon.

While the audience and Kelly were very curious to know what happens in the game, Kate just retorted: "Except Tom Hanks.

"Nobody wants to kill Tom Hanks," she said, implying that his universal likeability follows him into game nights as well.

Oliver and Kate talked about Tom Hanks being invincible during game night

The host was left incredulous, exclaiming: "He comes to your game night?" and then pointing to Oliver, remarked: "No, you're right, this is weird!"

The Almost Famous star then began explaining the rules of the game, sharing a tid-bit that she'd heard of, believing that Mafia was created by the MI6 to test how "sociopathic you are."

As Kelly began absorbing the information in, she said: "You play with a lot of actors, this must be hard," to which Oliver said: "I wasn't joking."

He even implied that Leonardo DiCaprio was a game night frequentor by saying that the Oscar winner would wink at him and make things even more challenging.

The two apparently get quite competitive during their match-ups

Kelly even joked that it was like an "audition you wouldn't want to fail," then saying that if they ever invited her, she would always be busy, adding that she would be "terrified" of playing such a game with other actors.

The conversation left fans of the show in hysterics, and most of them agreed that killing Tom Hanks wouldn't seem like something they'd be able to do either.

