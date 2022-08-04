Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson shares 'hilarious' video that gets fans talking 

Rebecca Lewis
The Cleaning Lady star Oliver Hudson sings The Beatles in an Instagram video.
Goldie Hawn's actor son Oliver Hudson has shown off his singing skills - but it was his facial expressions that had fans stunned.
The Cleaning Lady star took to social media to share a video of him singing The Beatles' Yesterday but his over-enunciated words and expressions left fans thanking him for making them laugh.
WATCH: Oliver Hudson shares unexpected video that leaves fans stunned
"The facial expressions just kill me," wrote one fan as another shared: "Thank you so much for this! You made me laugh. You're a nut!."
"Those expressions…" commented a third fan as many praised his skills, with one follower writing: "The final cross-eyed pull had me."
Oliver is well-known for his hilarious and candid social media posts, but in mid-July he took on a heartfelt tone as he dedicated his Instagram to his beloved mom, Goldie, and what he called, "her true legacy".
Oliver shared a clip of Goldie growing emotional as she spoke on behalf of her non-profit, MindUp, which focuses on providing mental health help for children.
Goldie adores her famous family
Alongside it, he wrote: "My beautiful mama changing the world. Yes she’s an iconic actor but the work she’s done for the last 20 years to shine a light on what’s happening to these kids who feel like there’s no way out is her true legacy.. Love you Ma! @mindup @goldiehawn."
Goldie responded and commented: "Oh my son. I love you so much! What a gift you are."
In the video, Goldie was almost brought to tears as she discussed suicide amongst children and said: "If one more child commits suicide… I can't take it. It's not possible in the United States of America." --