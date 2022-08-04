Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson shares 'hilarious' video that gets fans talking 

Goldie Hawn's actor son Oliver Hudson has shown off his singing skills - but it was his facial expressions that had fans stunned.

The Cleaning Lady star took to social media to share a video of him singing The Beatles' Yesterday but his over-enunciated words and expressions left fans thanking him for making them laugh.

WATCH: Oliver Hudson shares unexpected video that leaves fans stunned

"The facial expressions just kill me," wrote one fan as another shared: "Thank you so much for this! You made me laugh. You're a nut!."

"Those expressions…" commented a third fan as many praised his skills, with one follower writing: "The final cross-eyed pull had me."

Oliver is well-known for his hilarious and candid social media posts, but in mid-July he took on a heartfelt tone as he dedicated his Instagram to his beloved mom, Goldie, and what he called, "her true legacy".

Oliver shared a clip of Goldie growing emotional as she spoke on behalf of her non-profit, MindUp, which focuses on providing mental health help for children.

Goldie adores her famous family

Alongside it, he wrote: "My beautiful mama changing the world. Yes she’s an iconic actor but the work she’s done for the last 20 years to shine a light on what’s happening to these kids who feel like there’s no way out is her true legacy.. Love you Ma! @mindup @goldiehawn."

Goldie responded and commented: "Oh my son. I love you so much! What a gift you are."

In the video, Goldie was almost brought to tears as she discussed suicide amongst children and said: "If one more child commits suicide… I can't take it. It's not possible in the United States of America." --