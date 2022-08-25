Oliver Hudson sparks envy among fans with surprising glimpse inside family home

Oliver Hudson fans knows the star rarely holds back when it comes to sharing bits of his personal life on social media.

Whether it's tributes to his children, unexpected singing videos, or even updates from his recent colonoscopy, all bets are off with the star and his social media activity.

Now the actor is sharing yet another side to him, a rarely seen glimpse at his stunning house, more specifically his closet, and fans are seriously shocked by it.

The father-of-three took to Instagram to reveal to fans what his massive closet looks like, of which most of it seems to be dedicated to shoes, particularly a large variety of sneakers.

Oliver totally impressed fans with the glimpse into his expansive collection, and it seems like the photo he shared doesn't even begin to cover just how many shoes he has.

The photo captures rows and rows of acrylic shoe shelves lined up several feet high and across a wall, filled with all sorts of sneakers, as well as a collection of boxes to one side.

Oliver's impresisve collection

Oliver's collection largely consists of Nike shoes, and he owns iconic styles such as Jordans, Air Max, Blazers and Dunks.

Though the sheer amount of sneakers definitely caught most of his fans' attention, also stealing the show was his Bulldog Donut, who was hilariously posing in front of the wall of shoes with a typical Bulldog grimace on his face.

The star is definitely quite proud of the collection he has amassed

The Cleaning Lady lead captioned the post with: "Donut has been trained to guard the kicks at all costs!! Enter at your own risk…"

Fans were immediately envious of his collection, and took to the comments to write: "This is better than I envisioned! Love it!" and: "Impressive collection!" as well as: "I'm impressed and jealous," plus some others joked: "My dog would eat them man," and: "The look on his face really says 'Try me, bro.'"

