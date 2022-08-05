Oliver Hudson's battle with anxiety and what he's said The Cleaning Lady star is quite open

Oliver Hudson has been quite candid with his followers about his struggles with mental health issues and specifically anxiety

The actor has been open about how he has struggled with keeping his flare-ups in control with the help of medication and therapy, giving his fans hope and positivity.

While he often maintains a goofy and irreverent image on social media, he sometimes takes the time to get serious when talking about more serious issues, specifically mental health.

Earlier in the year, the star got vulnerable when he shared a video that he'd made back in June of 2021, detailing his condition after stopping his medication.

"I went off my Lexapro about three months ago, I was on it for five and a half years for anxiety," he said.

Oliver opened up about stopping his medication

"And it's been really gnarly for me. It's been crushing, debilitating, scary, honestly, scary at times," he added as his voice started to choke.

"But in this moment of time, I feel good, I feel really [expletive] great. And it may be fleeting, in an hour I might be back to where I was. But I'm going to just bathe in normalcy for a moment."

He explained in his caption that he was "in [the] throes of intense anxiety and there were "moments, very few, where I felt normal."

The star usually keeps his presence light-hearted

Goldie Hawn's son further opened up about his condition as recently as July on his podcast with wife Erinn Bartlett, Unconsciously Coupled.

"I've been drinking too much, smoking too many cigarettes, running my body down, and then I had an episode two nights ago. In the middle of the night my body went crazy, I couldn't breathe, I threw up, it was crazy," the actor explains.

Oliver went on to describe how he is mainly anxious about his anxiety reoccurring, which Erinn referred to as "spiraling," with Oliver detailing how his mental health impacts every area of his life.

"I know there's nothing physically wrong with me, from a medical standpoint, it's just fear," he continued.

He does dive into his battle with anxiety from time to time

"I'm on medication again, I've upped my dosage," Oliver shared, before explaining that talking about his mental health makes him feel better.

It's his family and fans who often come to his support, with many of them cheering him on via social media and praising him for being so brave and honest about his struggles.

